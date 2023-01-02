National Football League
NFL players, teams express support, prayers for Damar Hamlin
National Football League

NFL players, teams express support, prayers for Damar Hamlin

2 hours ago

Players throughout the NFL expressed their support and prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suddenly collapsed after making a tackle in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals

The game was officially suspended after a delay of more than an hour.

The Bills tweeted a collage of numerous tweets from players around the league and from several teams, expressing their concerns, prayers and well-wishes for Hamlin. 

The University of Pittsburgh football team, where Hamlin played collegiately, expressed support for one of its own. So did Pat Narduzzi, who was Hamlin's coach at Pittsburgh. 

Some of sports' biggest stars, such as Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James, offered solace as well.

One Bengals fan at the game Monday night made a custom sign to offer his support for Hamlin.

The GoFundMe for Hamlin's "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" drew more than $1 million in donations in the hours following his hospitalization. 

NFL Hall of Famers and icons tweeted their prayers for Hamlin, including Bills great Thurman Thomas. 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Damar Hamlin in critical condition; Bills-Bengals game officially suspended
National Football League

Damar Hamlin in critical condition; Bills-Bengals game officially suspended

3 hours ago
Tagovailoa likely out for Jets-Dolphins finale; Bridgewater uncertain
National Football League

Tagovailoa likely out for Jets-Dolphins finale; Bridgewater uncertain

7 hours ago
Vikings-Bears should be battle of backups: NFC North notebook
National Football League

Vikings-Bears should be battle of backups: NFC North notebook

9 hours ago
NFL odds Week 17: Wacky wins and bad beats
National Football League

NFL odds Week 17: Wacky wins and bad beats

10 hours ago
Bettors win at sportsbooks thanks to Packers, Bucs; Huge wager on Ohio State cashes
National Football League

Bettors win at sportsbooks thanks to Packers, Bucs; Huge wager on Ohio State cashes

10 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes