NFL players, teams express support, prayers for Damar Hamlin

Players throughout the NFL expressed their support and prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin , who suddenly collapsed after making a tackle in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals .

The game was officially suspended after a delay of more than an hour.

The Bills tweeted a collage of numerous tweets from players around the league and from several teams, expressing their concerns, prayers and well-wishes for Hamlin.

The University of Pittsburgh football team, where Hamlin played collegiately, expressed support for one of its own. So did Pat Narduzzi, who was Hamlin's coach at Pittsburgh.

Some of sports' biggest stars, such as Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James, offered solace as well.

One Bengals fan at the game Monday night made a custom sign to offer his support for Hamlin.

The GoFundMe for Hamlin's "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" drew more than $1 million in donations in the hours following his hospitalization.

NFL Hall of Famers and icons tweeted their prayers for Hamlin, including Bills great Thurman Thomas.

