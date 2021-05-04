National Football League Colin Cowherd details lays out his winners from the NFL offseason 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

School is in session.

The NFL Draft came and went, as franchises attempted to boost their odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next winter.

Once the dust settled, pundits took to the internet to grade how each team did. However, "The Herd's" Colin Cowherd has a different strategy. Cowherd looked at the whole picture – the draft and the offseason – to gauge where each club stands heading into the fall.

According to Cowherd, three teams earned an A+, bolstering an already strong roster. In addition, Cowherd gave a shout-out to two coaches for owning their team's identities in the draft. Plus, there's a franchise in the mix that dominated the draft for the second consecutive year.

Let's check out Cowherd's favorites.

Cleveland Browns

Notable additions: DE Jadeveon Clowney, CB Troy Hill, S John Johnson III, CB Greg Newsome II, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Colin's thoughts: "They not only addressed their linebacking and secondary. They massively upgraded. That was as good a weekend as the Browns have ever had in addressing their issues. ... You had a weakness. You solved it with veterans and kids."

Los Angeles Chargers

Notable additions: C Corey Linsley, TE Jared Cook, OT Rashawn Slater, CB Asante Samuel Jr., WR Josh Palmer

Colin's thoughts: "Not only did they solve their O-line, [but] it could be as good as any not named Kansas City or maybe the Colts in football. ... And it's not upgrading for any quarterback. It's upgrading for Justin Herbert. And they already have good weapons."

Kansas City Chiefs

Notable additions: OT Orlando Brown, OG Joe Thuney, OG Kyle Long, C Austin Blythe, LB Nick Bolton, C Creed Humphrey

Colin's thoughts: "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, what do they need to make it work? A good offensive line – that was a huge issue in the Super Bowl. They not only made their offensive line great, they added depth. ... What the Chiefs did to their offensive line is beyond attacked."

Next, Cowherd applauded two coaches for their draft efforts, leaning in to their strengths to make some great selections.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Notable additions: HC Urban Meyer, QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, CB Tyson Campbell, OT Walker Little, S Andre Cisco

Colin's thoughts: "They are telling you right now we're going to build a running game ... to take the pressure off Trevor Lawrence. For the first time in a decade, Jacksonville has a direction, I believe a culture-changer and stars offensively."

Carolina Panthers

Notable additions: QB Sam Darnold, CB Jaycee Horn, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., OT Brady Christensen, TE Tommy Tremble, RB Chuba Hubbard

Colin's thoughts: "They aren't going to be a great team. But they went out and said we're going to get hyper-athletic at quarterback, Sam Darnold. They got the best corner in the draft. ... I'll say this: Chuba Hubbard is going to be potentially the steal of the draft."

In addition, Cowherd had to recognize Miami's ability to draft well for the second straight year.

Miami Dolphins

Notable additions: WR Jaylen Waddle, E Jaelan Phillips, So Jevon Holland, OT Liam Eichenberg, TE Hunter Long

Colin's thoughts: "I will say, the Miami Dolphins, on sheer draft — five picks, four could be high-end starters ... I thought Miami crushed it, just in terms of draft picks."

For Colin's full breakdown, check out the video below.

