NFL odds: Why you should bet on the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl

The AFC is, yet again, stacked as six different teams have serious chances of taking home the Lombardi trophy in 2023. But, which team stands out above the rest?

FOX Sports NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz shared his thoughts during this week’s episode of FOX Bet Live.

"I’m going Buffalo guys, it’s their time," Schwartz explained. "They’ve put in the work, they’ve built a good team, they were very close last year, it’s their time to do it."

"Very close last year" is an understatement as the Bills infamously lost an overtime thriller to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-36 in the Divisional Round.

The Buffalo Bills have made the playoffs four out of the last five seasons, won back-to-back AFC East titles for the first time since 1991, and had the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

In fact, every Bills win last season was by double-digits, while all but one of their losses (week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts) were within a touchdown.

Is there any surprise they are currently the favorites to win the Super Bowl? In fact, FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich feels the league-leading odds should be even shorter.

"If you replaced the Bills logo with the Chiefs logo, the price would be +400 or +450," Panayotovich exclaimed. "Because of this uncertainty with Buffalo…they lost Brian Daboll and 'can never win the big game,' that makes it easier for you to get more money. The lack of true respect for them going all the way gives you a bigger payout at +650."

Who can argue with that logic?

PICK: Bills (+650 at FOX Bet) to win SuperBowl (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Another topic up for discussion on the show was the Dallas Cowboys. With a win total set at 10.5, the FOX Bet guys are not too keen on the 'Boys reaching that mark.

"Several people I talk to that bet this sport for a living are shorting Mike McCarthy pretty much every chance they get," Sammy stated. "McCarthy is never a popular guy to bet on, not only week of the game but futures and exotics as well…respected players at this time are not going that way."

Schwartz is in the same boat.

"I’m done betting the Cowboys … I’m going the Under here," Schwartz agreed. "I didn’t like who they drafted for the offensive line, they lost Cooper and I just don’t like the makeup of this team."

PICK: Cowboys (-110 at FOX Bet) UNDER 10.5 wins (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Lastly, the fellas had to weigh in on the return of Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have a win total set at 11.5. Needless to say, they aren't ready to fade the Goat.

"The over is certainly in play, I think they are probably the one-seed in the NFC," Schwartz said. "They’re a very talented team, they had a good offseason and Brady is back. This is certainly an OVER play for me."

Sammy added that the one team that could have given Tampa Bay fits will no longer pose that obstacle.

"The only problem in betting the UNDER, people talk about how well New Orleans plays against Tampa Bay and Tom Brady, well Sean Payton is gone now," Sammy explained. "So, if anything the path for Tampa to get over the win total got easier this offseason."

PICK: Buccaneers (-105 at FOX Bet) OVER 11.5 wins (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

