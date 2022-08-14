National Football League
NFL odds: What's next for bettors after Zach Wilson injury

1 hour ago

Quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets were the darlings of NFL bettors who were looking at wagers to make on a player or team with long odds.

With Wilson expected to miss up to a month with a knee injury suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus in his right knee in an exhibition game Friday, are bettors bailing on Gang Green or are they sticking with Wilson & Co.?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our betting expert (all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

ZACH WILSON, JETS ODDS FOR 2022 SEASON (at FOX Bet) *

Jets to win AFC East division: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Jets to win AFC Championship: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)
Jets to win Super Bowl LVII: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1.260 total)

JETS OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 5.5
Over -143: bet $10 to win $16.99 total
Under +110: bet $10 to win $21 total

Zach Wilson to win NFL MVP: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)
Zach Wilson to win Offensive Player of the Year: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)
Jets to lead NFL in interceptions: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

* = as of 8/14/2022

New York Jets headline most improved teams in offseason l NFL on FOX
Bucky Brooks talks about the most improved teams in the NFL's offseason including the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kyle Newman, spokesperson for oddschecker.com, said he doesn't expect the Jets to go after 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo unless Wilson's injury turns out to be more significant than diagnosed. Jets coach Robert Saleh was San Francisco's defensive coordinator from 2017-20.

RELATED: Bettors back surprising QB

"Bettors were big on the Jets prior to training camp. In July, they were the second most bet on team to win the Super Bowl, behind only the Buffalo Bills," Newman said. "However, after Wilson's injury, the team fell to 22nd on the market with just 1.2% of bets. 

"Surprisingly, that has them tied with the defending champion L.A. Rams, whom bettors have been bearish on all offseason. So, without their young QB, bettors have clearly lost their optimism. However, with the injury not being as severe as it appeared, perhaps we see those bets bounce back in the coming weeks. 

"It'll be interesting to see what the betting looks like come Week 1."

Are you still backing Wilson and the Jets this season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

