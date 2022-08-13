National Football League
Jets’ Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury Jets’ Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury
National Football League

Jets’ Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury

22 mins ago

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.

The person told The Associated Press the timeline for how much time Wilson misses will be determined by the arthroscopic procedure to repair the meniscus. Tests after the game indicated the ACL was intact, and an MRI on Saturday morning revealed the exact nature of the injury. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced details.

The New York Post first reported Wilson was diagnosed with both a bone bruise and meniscus tear.

It was initially feared that Wilson suffered a serious — and potentially season-ending — knee injury during the second series of New York’s 24-21 preseason-opening win at Philadelphia on Friday night.

There’s a chance Wilson could be ready to play in the season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 11. If not, veteran Joe Flacco would likely start in Wilson’s place against his former team. 

Reporting from Associated Press.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Odell Beckham's best landing spot: Cowboys, Packers or Rams?
National Football League

Odell Beckham's best landing spot: Cowboys, Packers or Rams?

53 mins ago
Should Ravens' sign Lamar Jackson to $230M-plus fully guaranteed?
National Football League

Should Ravens' sign Lamar Jackson to $230M-plus fully guaranteed?

55 mins ago
Browns’ Deshaun Watson apologizes ‘to all the women I have impacted’
National Football League

Browns’ Deshaun Watson apologizes ‘to all the women I have impacted’

16 hours ago
NFL odds: Comeback Player of Year odds and best bet
National Football League

NFL odds: Comeback Player of Year odds and best bet

19 hours ago
Seahawks' Carroll sees rookie Kenneth Walker as three-down RB
National Football League

Seahawks' Carroll sees rookie Kenneth Walker as three-down RB

19 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes