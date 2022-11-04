National Football League NFL odds Week 9: Picks, lines for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tennessee Titans play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in a battle of NFL division leaders with 5-2 records.

Another key game is the New York Jets (5-3) playing host to the Buffalo Bills (6-1) on Sunday as Zach Wilson & Co. try to close the gap on Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC East Division.

Lastly, can the Green Bay Packers (3-5) right the ship in a division battle against the Detroit Lions (1-6) on Sunday on FOX?

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 9 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Teams with a bye: Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, 49ers, Giants, Steelers

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Eagles at Texans (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Eagles -14 (Eagles favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -769 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Texans +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Chargers at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Chargers -3.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Falcons +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dolphins at Bears (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Bears +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Panthers at Bengals (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -7.5 (Bengals to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Panthers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Packers at Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Packers -3.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Packers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Lions +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Colts at Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -5.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Colts +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bills at Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -12.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Bills -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Jets +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Vikings at Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Commanders +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Raiders at Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -1.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Jaguars +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks at Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -2 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Seahawks +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rams at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Rams +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Titans at Chiefs (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -12.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Titans +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Ravens at Saints (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Saints +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

