NFL odds Week 9: Picks, lines for every game

1 hour ago

The Tennessee Titans play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in a battle of NFL division leaders with 5-2 records.

Another key game is the New York Jets (5-3) playing host to the Buffalo Bills (6-1) on Sunday as Zach Wilson & Co. try to close the gap on Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC East Division.

Lastly, can the Green Bay Packers (3-5) right the ship in a division battle against the Detroit Lions (1-6) on Sunday on FOX?

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 9 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Teams with a bye: Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, 49ers, Giants, Steelers

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Eagles at Texans (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Eagles -14 (Eagles favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -769 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Texans +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

FINAL
PHI 29 · HOU 17
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Houston Texans
HOU

RELATED: How to bet Eagles-Texans

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Chargers at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Chargers -3.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Falcons +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

RELATED: How to bet Chargers-Falcons

Dolphins at Bears (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Bears +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Chicago Bears
CHI

RELATED: How to bet Dolphins-Bears

Why Josh Allen, Bills Week 8 win vs. Packers was 'unimpressive'

Why Josh Allen, Bills Week 8 win vs. Packers was 'unimpressive'
Colin Cowherd explains why he was not impressed with the Bills' win over a depleted Packers squad.

Panthers at Bengals (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -7.5 (Bengals to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Panthers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

RELATED: How to bet Panthers-Bengals

Packers at Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Packers -3.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Packers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Lions +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Detroit Lions
DET

RELATED: How to bet Packers-Lions

Colts at Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -5.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Colts +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
New England Patriots
NE

RELATED: How to bet Colts-Patriots

Bills at Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -12.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Bills -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Jets +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
New York Jets
NYJ

RELATED: How to bet Bills-Jets

Vikings at Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Commanders +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Washington Commanders
WAS

RELATED: How to bet Vikings-Commanders

Raiders at Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -1.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Jaguars +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

RELATED: How to bet Raiders-Jaguars

Seahawks at Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -2 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Seahawks +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

RELATED: How to bet Seahawks-Cardinals

Rams at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Rams +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

RELATED: How to bet Rams-Buccaneers

Titans at Chiefs (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -12.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Titans +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

RELATED: How to bet Titans-Chiefs

MONDAY'S GAME

Ravens at Saints (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Saints +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
New Orleans Saints
NO

RELATED: How to bet Ravens-Saints

Our analysts have you covered on everything you need to know for this weekend:

- Warren Sharp's Betting Edges

- Patrick Everson's Insider Gambling Report

- Geoff Schwartz's Best College Football Bets

- Jason McIntyre's NFL Best Picks

- Sam Panayotovich's Best Bets

- Geoff Schwartz's Best NFL Bets

