NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Eagles-Texans

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will travel down south to Houston to play the Texans in a Week 9 NFL matchup.

Philly is on a seven-game winning streak to start their 2022 campaign, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and a balanced attack on both sides of the ball.

Houston (1-5-1) is struggling to generate offense, averaging 17.7 points per game and allowing 422 total yards by opponents.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Eagles-Texans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans (8 p.m. ET Thursday, Prime Video)

Point spread: Eagles -14 (Eagles favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -769 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Texans +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Another glorious matchup for Thursday Night Football. The best team in the sport, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, travel to Houston to face a Texans squad that might be worse than their four-win team of 2021.

They have been mostly uncompetitive outside of two games this season. They’ve only covered one of their last four games. It would be easy to pick the Eagles to cover this game even with a spread that’s two touchdowns, but I’m not laying 14 points on any road team, no matter how good they are.

My play for the game will be a prop. I will take the Texans' rookie running back and offensive rookie player of the year leader, Dameon Pierce, to have over 63.5 rushing yards. He’s averaging 77 yards per game, and the Eagles rushing defense can be had. Most don’t try because they are behind by too much, and they start to throw.

The Eagles have allowed over 124 rushing yards in four games this season, and the Texans would love to take advantage of this to keep the game closer. Also, Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis is out of the lineup with an injury. He’s a massive human who’s able to clog up the middle rushing lanes, and without him in the lineup, I could see Pierce having more success

PICK: Dameon Pierce Over 63.5 rushing yards

