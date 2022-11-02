National Football League NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Bills-Jets, pick 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills square off against the New York Jets in an AFC East Week 9 matchup.

The Bills took care of the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, while the Jets were defeated by the New England Patriots.

Will Buffalo keep rolling?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bills-Jets game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Bills at Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -12.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Bills -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Jets +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Bills were -10.5 on the look-ahead line, and this quickly swelled to -13 after Zach Wilson again struggled against pressure in a loss to the Patriots .

In five games, Wilson is 9-for-47 (19 percent!) under pressure, with one touchdown and five interceptions. That’s the second worst in the NFL to the benched Matt Ryan .

The Bills have been able to get home with four and have sent the second-fewest blitzes in the NFL. If you can find Von Miller props, the only thing that might stop him could be a blowout.

Of course, this is a massive number to lay on the road in a divisional matchup. The Bills also may be down safety Jordan Poyer , who suffered an elbow injury against the Packers .

Buffalo was -13.5 at the Jets last year and beat Mike White 45-17. They also covered -16 at home last year in a 27-10 win, a game in which they sacked Zach Wilson eight times (he only had seven completions) and held him to 87 yards passing.

You won’t make money in the long haul betting double-digit road favorites, but it’s tough to advise you to put your hard-earned money on Zach Wilson here. Because of the big spread, I'll take the Under because I don't see the Jets scoring many points.

PICK: Under 47 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

