NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Panthers-Falcons, pick

The Carolina Panthers (2-5) take a trip to Georgia in Week 8 to square off against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) in an NFC South showdown.

The Panthers are coming off a stunning 21-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , while the Falcons fell to the Cincinnati Bengals , 35-17.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Panthers and Falcons — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

Panthers at Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -6.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Panthers +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I’m going to fade a miserably bad Panthers team as they face a feisty Falcons team that ran into a buzzsaw Bengals team Sunday.

The Panthers — underdogs by almost two touchdowns — embarrassed Tampa Bay and won 21-3 in a game Sunday that didn’t even feel that close. The Panthers started their third quarterback of the season and were without Christian McCaffrey , who is now a 49er . It was a feel-good story. Feel-good stories only last a week in the NFL and do not happen often on the road.

Now, let's look at Atlanta. The Falcons defense was without many starters in the back end of their secondary against Cincinnati, and the Bengals took full advantage. Joe Burrow threw for more than 400 yards with multiple explosive plays. The Falcons had no chance to stop their passing attack. Well, the Panthers do not have that passing attack, and even if the Falcons are without some secondary pieces again this week, they should not be worried about allowing as many yards and points. Carolina's interior offensive line is going to struggle to block Grady Jarrett .

I expect the Falcons run game to get back on track at home inside their dome. The Panthers rushing defense looked stout against the Bucs because every rushing defense looks like the 1985 Bears against Tampa Bay. The Falcons rushing attack is so diverse, and when it’s rolling, it allows quarterback Marcus Mariota to hit play-action passes with success.

I like the Falcons to bounce back in a big way this weekend.

PICK: Falcons (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

