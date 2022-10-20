National Football League NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Jets-Broncos, pick 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets are heading to Colorado to face the Denver Broncos in a Week 7 matchup.

The surging Jets are coming off a 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, while the Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football 19-16.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Jets and Broncos — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Jets at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -1 (Broncos favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Jets -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

How is Denver favored over anyone, much less the Jets, who come in on a three-game winning streak?

The Broncos defense is second in yards per play allowed (4.5) and fourth in sacks (19). But they were on the field for a whopping 83 plays Monday night. More alarmingly, the offense is a train wreck and Nathaniel Hackett looks way in over his head and possibly on his way to being dusted in year one before Thanksgiving.

The 4-2 Jets are the most surprising team in the AFC, and they’ve beaten the Dolphins and Packers by a combined 67-27 the last two weeks without throwing a TD pass. The market has taken a nibble of the Jets early, with the line going from -3.5 to -3 and the total cratering from 43.5 to 40.

Weather will not be an issue, and the game features two of the best young cornerbacks in the league in Denver’s Patrick Surtain and New York’s Sauce Gardner . The biggest edge is on special teams, where the Jets are third in efficiency; the Broncos are 28th.

There’s still some value in the under, fading these woeful offenses, but I’ve got to take the points with the Jets.

PICK: Jets (+1.5 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

