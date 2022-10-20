National Football League
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Jets-Broncos, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Jets-Broncos, pick

38 mins ago

The New York Jets are heading to Colorado to face the Denver Broncos in a Week 7 matchup. 

The surging Jets are coming off a 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, while the Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football 19-16. 

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Jets and Broncos — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Aaron Rodgers, Packers embarrassed at home vs. Jets in Week 6 | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers, Packers embarrassed at home vs. Jets in Week 6 | THE HERD
The New York Jets pulled off a huge 27-10 upset against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

RELATED: Week 7 lines, odds

Jets at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -1 (Broncos favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Jets -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Denver Broncos
DEN

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre

How is Denver favored over anyone, much less the Jets, who come in on a three-game winning streak? 

The Broncos defense is second in yards per play allowed (4.5) and fourth in sacks (19). But they were on the field for a whopping 83 plays Monday night. More alarmingly, the offense is a train wreck and Nathaniel Hackett looks way in over his head and possibly on his way to being dusted in year one before Thanksgiving. 

The 4-2 Jets are the most surprising team in the AFC, and they’ve beaten the Dolphins and Packers by a combined 67-27 the last two weeks without throwing a TD pass. The market has taken a nibble of the Jets early, with the line going from -3.5 to -3 and the total cratering from 43.5 to 40. 

Weather will not be an issue, and the game features two of the best young cornerbacks in the league in Denver’s Patrick Surtain and New York’s Sauce Gardner. The biggest edge is on special teams, where the Jets are third in efficiency; the Broncos are 28th. 

There’s still some value in the under, fading these woeful offenses, but I’ve got to take the points with the Jets. 

PICK: Jets (+1.5 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 7: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Giants-Jaguars, Seahawks-Chargers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 7: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Giants-Jaguars, Seahawks-Chargers

34 mins ago
New York or New Jersey? Bills' Dawson Knox weighs in on Jets, Giants
National Football League

New York or New Jersey? Bills' Dawson Knox weighs in on Jets, Giants

1 hour ago
Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas give Giants new hope for solid offensive line
New York Giants

Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas give Giants new hope for solid offensive line

2 hours ago
How sharps are betting on Chiefs-49ers, Giants-Jaguars, Iowa-Ohio State
National Football League

How sharps are betting on Chiefs-49ers, Giants-Jaguars, Iowa-Ohio State

4 hours ago
Patriots QB Mac Jones expected to be available Monday night
National Football League

Patriots QB Mac Jones expected to be available Monday night

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes