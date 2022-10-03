National Football League NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Seahawks-Saints, pick 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Saints look to extend their winning streak against the Seattle Seahawks to four games when the NFL teams meet Sunday in Louisiana.

The Saints lead the all-time series 9-8, thanks to winning the three games since 2016. The Seahawks won the previous three games before that.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Seahawks-Saints game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Seahawks @ Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Saints -5.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Saints -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Seahawks +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Seahawks are 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games.

Seattle has hit the Over in the Over/Under (O/U) five times in their past seven games.

The Seahawks are 1-4 in their past five games in New Orleans.

The Saints have hit the Under in the O/U eight times in their past 11 games.

New Orleans is 1-6 straight up (SU) in their past seven home games.

The Saints have hit the Over in the O/U seven times in their past eight games played in October.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Seattle is definitely entertaining, and they actually might be good, folks. After four weeks, the Seahawks' offense ranks No. 1 in the NFC. Yes, you read that correctly.

According to expected points added (EPA), the Hawks are slightly ahead of the Eagles, but they did just face a (Lions) defense allowing 35 points per game. On the other side of the ball, Seattle ranks near the bottom of the NFL on defense. What does that mean for this week? Well, New Orleans is not healthy nor playing particularly well.

The Saints defense was ranked 26th in DVOA entering their game against the Vikings in London, and they lived up to that ranking. The Vikings were able to move the ball but stalled out too much in the red zone, kicking five field goals in a 28-25 win.

The Saints now have to travel back from London and will attempt to get their quarterback, best running back and best receiver back on the field to face a feisty Seahawks team. I’ll gladly take the points early with the Seahawks in this spot.

PICK: Seahawks (+5.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points (or win outright)

