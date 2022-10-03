National Football League
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Chargers-Browns, pick
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Chargers-Browns, pick

19 mins ago

The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in an NFL Week 5 AFC showdown.

The Chargers are coming off a 34-24 win over the Texans in Week 4. The Browns, on the other hand, fell to the Falcons 23-20.

Both squads enter this matchup at 2-2. Which team will add a W to the win column in Week 5?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chargers-Browns game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Browns +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Cleveland Browns
CLE

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Cleveland had a weird loss to Atlanta on Sunday. The Browns’ first drive ended at the Falcons’ 3-yard line after a failed fourth-down attempt. On Cleveland’s fourth drive, it had a first and goal at the 1-yard line but ended up with a field goal attempt from the 11. Despite the failed attempts at scoring touchdowns in those moments, the Browns had the ball with the game tied late in the fourth quarter before a punt and an interception ended their game.

The Browns have a one-point loss to the Jets and an end-of-game field goal by the Falcons as their two losses. They are a good team that’s having some issues finishing games on offense and defense.

Los Angeles comes to Cleveland off a win against a bad Texans team. The Chargers will make another road trip without a left tackle, their best pass rusher, their best cornerback, an All-Pro center and a few other vital cogs. They are a beat-up football team, and the Browns have the players to take advantage, especially on the defensive line.

If Myles Garrett is back, that spells danger for Justin Herbert and his broken rib cartilage. The Chargers’ run defense is still leaky, and the Browns have the best combination of running backs and offensive line in the NFL. 

I’ll take the three points right now, early in the week.

PICK: Browns (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

