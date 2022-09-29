National Football League
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Dolphins-Bengals, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Dolphins-Bengals, pick

1 hour ago

The Miami Dolphins hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Miami and Cincinnati are both coming off Week 3 wins. Miami improved to 3-0 with a 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills. Cincinnati is 1-2, after beating the New York Jets, 27-12.

Who will come out on top in this AFC East-AFC North matchup? 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Dolphins-Bengals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 4 lines, odds

Dolphins @ Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Cincinnati -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Dolphins +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Pick by FOX Sports NFL Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

If this contest was being played on a Sunday, I might lean toward taking the points with the road team. The Dolphins have surprised us with their start this season. They are 3-0 and had a 21-point comeback win at Baltimore and a hard-fought victory against the Bills on Sunday. That hard-fought victory is the reason why the Dolphins will struggle on Thursday Night Football.

Their defense played 90 snaps against the Buffalo offense, allowing over 500 yards but doing just enough to keep Josh Allen out of the end zone. Turning around to play a Thursday game after that output on Sunday will be extremely tough on their bodies. Trust me on this one.

The Bengals' offense has had some issues this season. They are ranked 31st in DVOA, but we saw improvement last weekend against that poor Jets defense. The Bengals have the weapons to attack the Dolphins' cover-zero defensive schemes. While I have some worry about the Bengals being prepared for the zero pressure, if they do hit one or two of those, they will score plenty of points to cover.

The Bengals' offense has struggled, but their defense has not. Cincy's defense is ranked seventh in DVOA. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was just named AFC player of the week after he had 2.5 sacks on Sunday.

The Dolphins' offense can be potent. But outside their 28-point fourth quarter in Baltimore, they’ve scored 55 points in 11 quarters. I think the Bengals' secondary, a unit that has proven it can shut down Tyreek Hill, will do enough on Thursday to slow down the Dolphins' offense which will help them cover in the end.

PICK: Dolphins (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Are you ready for the NFL season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Seahawks-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Seahawks-Lions

17 mins ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens

32 mins ago
Is Russell Wilson on the decline in Denver?
Denver Broncos

Is Russell Wilson on the decline in Denver?

56 mins ago
NFL odds: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Bills-Ravens, Rams-49ers, Week 4 slate
National Football League

NFL odds: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Bills-Ravens, Rams-49ers, Week 4 slate

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to play Chiefs-Buccaneers, other best bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to play Chiefs-Buccaneers, other best bets

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes