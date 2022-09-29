National Football League
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Browns-Falcons
The Cleveland Browns head to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Cleveland and Atlanta are both coming off Week 3 wins. Cleveland improved to 2-1 with a 29-17 defeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Atlanta is now 1-2 after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 27-23.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Browns-Falcons game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Browns @ Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Cleveland -1.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Browns -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Falcons +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Pick by Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich

One of the league's best rushing attacks takes on one of the league's worst rushing defenses. 

Cleveland is churning butter on the ground to the tune of 190 yards per game, and Atlanta is bottom five in almost every advanced metric against the run. 

Nick Chubb should have a monster game, and assuming Jacoby Brissett protects that precious football, the Browns should dominate the line of scrimmage and take care of business.

PICK: Cleveland Browns (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

