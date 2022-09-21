National Football League NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Ravens-Patriots 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two Super Bowl-winning coaches square off when their teams meet in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens head north to face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

After facing the Jets in Week 1 and the Dolphins in Week 2, the Ravens tour of the AFC East continues as they face the Patriots. Hopefully, this meeting turns out better for them than it did against Miami when the Ravens blew a 21-point fourth-quarter lead despite Lamar Jackson having, possibly, the best game of his career — 318 yards and three touchdowns on 21-for-29 passing to go with 119 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

The Patriots are continuing on the Patriots Way. Also suffering a loss against the Dolphins, New England reverted to form against the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning a defensive battle, 17-14. They aren't always flashy, but Bill Belichick finds a way to win more often than not. This week poses a hungry opponent determined to make up for last week's debacle.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Ravens-Patriots game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Ravens @ Patriots (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Patriots +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

It isn't often you ring up 473 yards of offense, put up 8.8 yards per pass, win the turnover battle by +2, and lead by 21 points in the fourth quarter at home … and lose.

Chalk it up as a highly random result, with Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald calling a horrible second half, resulting in massive chunk plays against two good CBs, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

New England does not have speed at receiver — Miami's strength. I'm surprised the total hasn't moved because the Patriots are not built to hang in shootouts. And their run defense has yet to permit a touchdown or a 20-plus yard carry.

The Patriots' best hope of stealing a wild-card bid is scratching and clawing out low scoring, 17-14 types of games where Mac Jones doesn't make mistakes and the defense — led by edge Matthew Judon — holds teams to field goals, not touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson hasn't faced the Patriots since Cam Newton was their QB in 2020, and in a game played in a monsoon, the Ravens — who were favored by a TD on the road — lost, 23-17. Look for a similar outcome in this one as the Pats try to muck it up.

PICK: Under 43 total points scored by both teams combined (at FOX Bet)

