National Football League NFL odds Week 2: Lines for every game 8 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the NFL season features several promising matchups on different days of the week.

Among the most intriguing games are the Chargers and Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, the Bengals and Cowboys on Sunday and the Titans and Bills on Monday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 2 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m., Amazon)

Point spread: Chiefs -4 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Chargers +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Chargers-Chiefs

SUNDAY'S GAMES

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -6.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Browns -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Jets +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Jets-Browns

Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Lions -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Commanders +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Commander-Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Saints +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Buccaneers-Saints

Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Giants -2 (Giants favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Giants -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Panthers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Panthers-Giants

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Steelers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Patriots-Steelers

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -4 (Colts favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Colts -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Colts-Jaguars

Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -3.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Dolphins +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Dolphins-Ravens

Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Rams -11 (Rams favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Rams -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Falcons +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Falcons-Rams

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -9 (49ers favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Seahawks +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Seahawks-49ers

Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -7.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Cowboys +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Bengals-Cowboys

Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -10 (Broncos favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Texans +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Texans-Broncos

Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -5.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Cardinals +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to bet Cardinals-Raiders

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Packers -10 (Packers favored to win by more than 910 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Packers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Bears +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Bears-Packers

MONDAY'S GAMES

Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills (7:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Bills -10 (Bills favored to win by more than 105 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Bills -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Titans +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Titans-Bills

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Eagles -2 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Vikings +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Related: How to Bet Vikings-Eagles

If you are betting on this week's NFL slate, check out these posts below because we have you covered from every possible angle!

— Warren Sharp gives you his sharpest betting edges for the Week 2 slate

— Our Insider Patrick Everson breaks down all the hot, big-money chatter from Las Vegas

— Geoff Schwartz's best wagers

— Jason McIntyre's favorite bets

— Sammy P's sharp college football and NFL wagers

— 10 Week 2 betting trends to know

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic National Football League