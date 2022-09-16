National Football League
NFL odds Week 2: Lines for every game
8 hours ago

Week 2 of the NFL season features several promising matchups on different days of the week.

Among the most intriguing games are the Chargers and Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, the Bengals and Cowboys on Sunday and the Titans and Bills on Monday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 2 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).           

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m., Amazon)

Point spread: Chiefs -4 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Chargers +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -6.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Browns -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Jets +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Lions -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Commanders +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Saints +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Giants -2 (Giants favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Giants -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Panthers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Steelers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -4 (Colts favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Colts -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -3.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Dolphins +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Rams -11 (Rams favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Rams -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Falcons +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -9 (49ers favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Seahawks +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -7.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Cowboys +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total) 
Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -10 (Broncos favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Texans +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -5.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Cardinals +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Packers -10 (Packers favored to win by more than 910 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Packers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Bears +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAMES

Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills (7:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Bills -10 (Bills favored to win by more than 105 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Bills -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Titans +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Eagles -2 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Vikings +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

If you are betting on this week's NFL slate, check out these posts below because we have you covered from every possible angle!

