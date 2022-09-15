National Football League NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Patriots-Steelers, pick 8 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots travel to Pittsburgh Sunday to take on the Steelers in a Week 2 NFL matchup between two AFC powers.

The Pats took an L at the hands of the Miami Dolphins in their Week 1 opener. The Steelers, on the other hand, got the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.

Will the Steelers keep rolling, or will the Patriots get their first win of the season?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Patriots-Steelers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.00 total); Steelers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bill Belichick is 12-10-1 against the spread (ATS) and 12-11 straight up (SU) against the Steelers in his head coaching career. The under has hit in 15 of those games.

The Steelers are 12-4-1 ATS and 11-6 SU as home underdogs under Mike Tomlin since 2007. The under has hit in 11 of those games.

Pick by Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich

The betting public is lining up to bet Mitch Trubisky against Bill Belichick.

Wild, huh?

Obviously, it’s about so much more than those two, but I love this Patriots' defense against a very vanilla Steelers offense that was outgained and out possessed against the Bengals . Trubisky is nothing special, and Najee Harris is nowhere near 100% after getting dinged up last Sunday.

It’s difficult to ignore the reverse line movement against the Steelers. Most American sportsbooks are reporting more bets on Pittsburgh, yet multiple Las Vegas bookmakers told me their sharpest players bet New England -1/-1.5.

I’ll gladly bet against Pittsburgh’s defense without T.J. Watt .

PICK: Patriots (-130 ML at FOX Bet) to win straight up

