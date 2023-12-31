National Football League NFL odds Week 17: Late Raiders TD causes bad beat for Colts bettors Updated Dec. 31, 2023 6:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The hook got another group of bettors in the Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday.

The Colts failed to cover as 3.5-point favorites by the slimmest of margins, as Indianapolis held on for a 23-20 victory.

The hook is the half-point on a point spread to eliminate the possibility of a tie.

Let's dive into how a touchdown with less than a minute to go had Colts bettors who gave the points ripping up their tickets.

The Colts led 17-10 going into the fourth quarter. Indianapolis kicked two field goals and Las Vegas one in a span of 4:23 in the fourth quarter, as the Colts expanded their lead to 23-13.

The Colts went into the prevent defense, which any bettor can tell you often prevents you from winning your bet.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who entered the exhibition season third on the depth chart, completed five passes of nine or more yards, as the Raiders marched down the field, making Colts spread bettors nervous.

O'Connell then completed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 43 seconds to go on fourth down.

The extra point made it 23-20.

To paraphrase famed broadcaster Al Michaels, "Those plays are significant to some."

Wagering pain wasn't limited to Indianapolis bettors. Raiders bettors were lamenting a penalty earlier in the fourth quarter.

Leading 20-13, Colts kicker Matt Gay's 50-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright and was no good, and the Raiders would've taken over at their 31 with 3:20 to go.

But Las Vegas' Jack Jones was called offside, giving Gay another shot from 5 yards closer. Gay's kick was good, making it 23-13.

