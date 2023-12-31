National Football League NFL odds Week 17: Bad beat for Lions moneyline bettors after penalty Updated Dec. 31, 2023 12:31 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys had one of the most frantic finishes on Saturday night.

As a result, Dallas moneyline bettors and those who took Detroit and the 4.5 points celebrated, while those who played the Lions on the moneyline were left incredulous after a penalty on a potential game-winning two-point conversion.

The Cowboys ended up with a 20-19 victory over the Lions in a game NFL bettors will be talking about for a while.

RELATED: NFL Week 17 highlights

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into how the frantic final plays unfolded.

The Cowboys took a 20-13 lead with 1:41 to go on a 43-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey, who kicked for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions last season.

The Lions, out of timeouts, took over at their 25-yard line.

Jared Goff completed four passes and spiked the ball three times as Detroit marched down the field.

Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to make it 20-19 with 23 seconds to go.

Then chaos ensued.

Lions coach Dan Campbell elected to go for two points and the win.

Goff completed a pass to left tackle Taylor Decker for an apparent lead …

… but officials ruled Decker didn't report as an eligible receiver and was penalized for illegal touching, moving the ball to the 7. The Lions decided to still go for two.

Dallas' Micah Parsons then jumped offside, moving the ball to inside the 4. The Lions opted for another two-point attempt.

Goff's ensuing pass to tight end James Mitchell near the goal line fell incomplete.

To paraphrase famed broadcaster Al Michaels, "those plays are significant to some."

Cowboys moneyline bettors (-234, bet $10 to win $14.27 total) and Under 53.5 combined points (39) cashed in. Lions moneyline bettors (+191, bet $10 to win $29.10 total) are lamenting the penalty on Decker.

Did you play the Lions-Cowboys game? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share