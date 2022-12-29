National Football League
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Saints-Eagles
The New Orleans Saints head to Pennsylvania for a Week 17 NFL matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Saints defeated the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, while the Eagles were taken down by the Dallas Cowboys in their Christams Eve matchup. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Saints-Eagles game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Saints at Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -5.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Saints +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

It appears we're getting the second take of Gardner Minshew under center for the Eagles this weekend with Jalen Hurts nursing a shoulder injury. The Eagles are facing a Saints team that's still fighting for a playoff berth, and they are more feisty than they get credit for. I’m banking on the Saints defense to keep them in the game.

The Eagles scored 27 offensive points against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, and the Dallas defense has better efficiency numbers than the Saints. However, the Saints defense doesn’t allow as many points as the Cowboys. They haven’t allowed more than 20 points since the middle of November. In this contest, they have an advantage that will limit the Eagles scoring output.

Philadelphia is without right tackle Lane Johnson, the best right tackle in the league. When he’s out of the lineup, it’s almost more noticeable than when the offense is missing Hurts. The Eagles offense grinded to a halt without No. 65 in the lineup against the Cowboys. N.O.'s Cam Jordan, one of the most underrated pass rushers of this generation, will be able to exploit his matchup over the Eagles right tackle. That matchup, alone, will cost the Eagles points. 

I'm taking the Eagles to score under 26.5 points in this game

PICK: Eagles team total Under 26.5 points scored at FOX Bet

