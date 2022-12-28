National Football League
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Panthers-Buccaneers
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Panthers-Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers (6-9) play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) in a key NFC South contest on Sunday.

The Panthers would move into a tie for first place with a win Sunday. The Buccaneers would clinch their third consecutive division title with a win Sunday.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Panthers-Buccaneers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Panthers at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Panthers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Is Tampa Bay any good? 

The Bucs have gone 4-6 in their last 10, and they needed fourth-quarter comebacks to beat bottom feeders in three of those wins — Rams, Cardinals, Saints

This isn’t about Tampa being uninterested — they’re just not a very good offense until they have to hustle and get in the two-minute drill. Why not just run it the entire game? 

The last time these two teams met, everyone lost their shirt (and likely lost in Survivor) — the Panthers buried the Bucs 21-3 as 13-point home underdogs. You can play up the revenge angle all you want, but this Carolina team is very different with Sam Darnold at QB and Steve Wilks as head coach. In the last meeting, it was PJ Walker and Matt Rhule, respectively. 

The Panthers have been surging, going 7-1 against the spread (ATS) the last eight games they were underdogs. And now they have an offense, as evidenced by 570 yards on the ground against Detroit. 

Before you bet Tampa, remember that Tristan Wirfs left the game Sunday night when he aggravated his injury and another tackle, Josh Wells, was carted off and is done for the season. Tampa’s OL is a mash unit. Maybe Donovan Smith returns, but they’ll need him against a strong Panthers DL.

PICK: 1st half Under 19.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

