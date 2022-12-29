National Football League NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cowboys-Titans 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 NFL matchup.

The Cowboys were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, while the Titans were defeated by the Houston Texans in their weekend matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cowboys-Titans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Cowboys at Titans (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Cowboys -13.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Titans +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

The Dallas Cowboys are traveling to Tennessee to play a Titans team that is reeling. The Titans started 7-3 but have lost five straight. Now, they're in danger of losing the AFC South since the Jacksonville Jaguars are surging. The Titans are also banged up, and they've lost impact players on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been replaced with rookie Malik Willis, and it’s also likely Derrick Henry is out on Thursday. The result of this game does not matter for the division since the Titans and Jaguars play each other in Week 18. So that will affect who coaches decide to play in this matchup.

Considering all of this, I could easily make a case to take the Cowboys laying 13.5 points, but I do not trust Dallas to cover a double-digit number on the road. However, I do like the Titans Under 13 total points with Willis at quarterback and Henry sitting on the bench.

Dallas has one of the league's top defenses, and Malik struggles to play quarterback at even an average level right now. He has not thrown for 100 yards in any of the three games that he has started. In those games, the Titans put up 14 points once and 17 points twice. Two of those games were against the Texans and the other against the Chiefs' porous defense.

The Cowboys have a real defense. They will shut down Malik Willis.

PICK: Titans team total Under 13 points scored at FOX Bet

