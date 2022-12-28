National Football League NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday.

The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.

New York (8-6-1) are in contention for a playoff berth, while Indianapolis (4-10-1) has been eliminated from the postseason. The Colts lead the all-time series 12-7.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Colts-Giants game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Jaguars, Bengals, Cowboys feature in Joy's Week 16 power rankings Joy Taylor reveals her top 10 NFL teams after Week 16 of the season.

RELATED: Odds on next Broncos coach

Colts at Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Giants -5.5 (Giants favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Giants -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Colts +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

How bad are the Colts?

Things are so dire in the Circle City that interim coach Jeff Saturday decided to start Nick Foles at quarterback on Monday Night Football. All Foles did was throw for a measly 143 yards with three interceptions in a 20-3 loss to the Chargers.

Woof.

Saturday told reporters he’s sticking with Foles for the season’s final two games, which has me all giddy inside. Why wouldn’t I bet against a team that’s lost five straight and doesn’t appear to give a damn anymore?

Meanwhile, the Giants are fighting for a playoff spot, and they’ve been a cash cow for bettors all season long with an 11-4 mark against the spread. Only the Bengals (12-3 ATS) have been better at the window. Don’t overthink it.

PICK: Giants (-5.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 5.5 points

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more