National Football League NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Bears-Lions 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Detroit Lions need a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive (20% chance). The Chicago Bears, who have been eliminated from the postseason, would love nothing more than to put a stop to their longtime NFC North Division rivals' playoff hopes when the two meet Sunday in Detroit.

The Lions won the first meeting of the season back on Nov. 13, 31-30. The Bears lead the all-time series 104-76-5, winning seven of the past nine contests. The teams first met in 1930.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bears-Lions game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Behind the scenes with FOX's NFL crew

Bears at Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Lions -5.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Lions -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Bears +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

I’m ready to bet against Detroit.

The Lions have covered seven of eight games and last weekend’s 37-23 loss at Carolina is the only blemish over that span. They’ve obviously transformed into America’s team at the betting window, which means that bookmakers are going to tax you the rest of the way if you bet ‘em.

And don’t look now, but the Bears have been super competitive over their last three games. Chicago covered against first-place Philadelphia and led both Buffalo and Green Bay at halftime. The cream eventually rose in all those games, but there’s no questioning Chicago’s moxie as the season winds down.

I like Justin Fields and the Bears' offense to keep it close.

Take the points.

PICK: Bears (+6 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 6 points (or win outright)

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more