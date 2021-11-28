National Football League NFL odds Week 13: Lines for every game 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the calendar flips to December, we are heading down the stretch of the NFL regular season.

Here is everything you need to know about the lines and NFL odds for Week 13 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under for every game (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new "NFL Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

Teams with byes for Week 13: Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans

UPCOMING GAMES

Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX, NFLN)

Point spread: Cowboys -6 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Saints +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Giants +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -7.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Bears +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -10 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Falcons +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Colts -7.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Colts -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Texans +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Vikings -7 (Vikings favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Lions +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -7 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Jets +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Chargers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -13.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Rams -700 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Jaguars +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Football Team @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Raiders -2.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise WFT cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); WFT +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Steelers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -2.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Mascot cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Seahawks +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Broncos +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Bills -3.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bills -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Patriots +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

