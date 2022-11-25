National Football League NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Raiders-Seahawks just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Former AFC West Division rivals the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks will meet in an NFL interconference game Sunday in Seattle.

The Seahawks and Raiders were in the AFC West from 1977-2001 until Seattle switched to the NFC West Division.

The Raiders lead the all-time series 29-26, but the teams are facing each other for only the fourth time since 2010.

Here's everything you need to know about the Raiders-Seahawks, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

Raiders at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Raiders +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Raiders have committed the fewest turnovers (seven) and recorded the fewest takeaways (six) in the NFL.

The Raiders are 9-4 against the spread (ATS) in their past 13 games against the Seahawks.

The Raiders are 0-5 straight up (SU) in their past five road games against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are 6-2 in their past eight nonconference games (2-0 this season)

The Seahawks have hit the Over in the Over/Under (O/U) in 13 of their past 19 games against the Raiders.

The Seahawks are 5-2 ATS in their past seven home games.

