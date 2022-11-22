National Football League
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Packers-Eagles, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Packers-Eagles, pick

just in

The Green Bay Packers (4-7) hope to keep their fading playoff chances alive when they play at the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers lead the all-time series 28-17, winning three of the past four meetings against Philly.

Here's everything you need to know about the Packers-Eagles, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Nick Wright not ready to label the Eagles a great team just yet

Nick Wright not ready to label the Eagles a great team just yet
Nick Wright said the Eagles are a good team, but is not yet ready to classify them as a great team.

Packers at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Eagles -7 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Packers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Packers followed up a stirring win over the Cowboys with a flat, terrible performance against the Titans. Green Bay’s lack of consistency has been a theme all season, and it’s more than just the receivers or the defense — Aaron Rodgers has been spotty, too. 

The Eagles won eight straight before two poor performances against Washington (loss) and Indianapolis (narrow win). They haven’t covered the last two games, and you have to wonder if the run defense will be up to the task of slowing Aaron Jones. They gave up 49 yards rushing to Jonathan Taylor on the opening drive, but only 35 thereafter. 

There is some concern about the workload on Philly QB Jalen Hurts, who has 110 carries in 10 games, a number that isn’t sustainable for his health, especially given the need for him in the playoffs. 

PICK: Under 46.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
FOX Bet Super 6: Win Michael Strahan's truck, $25,000 on Giants-Cowboys
National Football League

FOX Bet Super 6: Win Michael Strahan's truck, $25,000 on Giants-Cowboys

38 mins ago
NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Giants-Cowboys
National Football League

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Giants-Cowboys

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Texans-Dolphins, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Texans-Dolphins, pick

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Patriots-Vikings
National Football League

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Patriots-Vikings

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Bears-Jets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Bears-Jets

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes