National Football League NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Packers-Eagles, pick

The Green Bay Packers (4-7) hope to keep their fading playoff chances alive when they play at the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers lead the all-time series 28-17, winning three of the past four meetings against Philly.

Here's everything you need to know about the Packers-Eagles, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Nick Wright not ready to label the Eagles a great team just yet Nick Wright said the Eagles are a good team, but is not yet ready to classify them as a great team.

Packers at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Eagles -7 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Packers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Packers followed up a stirring win over the Cowboys with a flat, terrible performance against the Titans. Green Bay’s lack of consistency has been a theme all season, and it’s more than just the receivers or the defense — Aaron Rodgers has been spotty, too.

The Eagles won eight straight before two poor performances against Washington (loss) and Indianapolis (narrow win). They haven’t covered the last two games, and you have to wonder if the run defense will be up to the task of slowing Aaron Jones. They gave up 49 yards rushing to Jonathan Taylor on the opening drive, but only 35 thereafter.

There is some concern about the workload on Philly QB Jalen Hurts, who has 110 carries in 10 games, a number that isn’t sustainable for his health, especially given the need for him in the playoffs.

PICK: Under 46.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

