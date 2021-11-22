National Football League NFL odds Week 12: Picks, lines for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

This is the week for a couple of great traditions – Thanksgiving dinner and Thanksgiving NFL football.

Here is everything you need to know about the lines and NFL odds for Week 12 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under for every game (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Teams with byes for Week 12: Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals

UPCOMING GAMES

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Bears -4 (Bears favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Bears -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Lions +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET Thursday, CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -7 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Raiders +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NBC)

Point spread: Bills -4.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Bills -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Saints +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Colts +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -3.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Giants +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -1 (Panthers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Dolphins +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Steelers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -5.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Titans +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -1 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Jaguars +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

New York Jets @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Texans -3 (Texans favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Texans -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Jets +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Packers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Rams +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Vikings +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Broncos +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Ravens -3.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Browns +187 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise WFT covers)

Moneyline: Seahawks -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); WFT +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

