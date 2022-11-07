National Football League NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Seahawks-Buccaneers, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks take a trip to Germany to square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 10 matchup.

Both of these teams are coming off a win in Week 9. The Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals , 31-21, while the Buccaneers outlasted the Los Angeles Rams , 16-13.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Seahawks and Buccaneers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ):

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich (9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Seahawks +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

It's a battle of division leaders in Germany! Just like the NFL envisioned when this game was added to the schedule.

I generally dislike wagering on games that are played overseas because of the travel elements, both teams playing "away" games and just all the other factors that are different from the usual routines.

However, one team is playing well and has a sustainable way to continue being successful … and the other team is hurting on one side of the ball.

The Buccaneers' offense is broken. Their offensive line and running attack both stink. Tom Brady and his receivers are consistently out of sync. And their play calling is predictable, severely hurting any chance of sustained success over 60 minutes.

Now Tampa Bay gets to face a Seattle defense that keeps improving. They started the season slowly but entered their game on Sunday against the Cardinals ranked 11th in DVOA. Then that side of the football allowed just 14 points to Arizona in a 10-point win.

I don’t think Tampa will score often against the Seahawks defense, and that’s an issue because Seattle should be able to score easily on Tampa.

Yes, Tampa Bay’s defense often gets stops. But against the better offenses, they’ve faced this season, including K.C. and Baltimore, the Bucs have not stopped much.

The Chiefs scored 41, and the Ravens put up 27 against the Bucs defense. The Seahawks offense was seventh in efficiency before Sunday’s game, and all they did against Arizona was put 31 points, 421 yards while completing 67% on third downs.

The Seahawks offense is balanced, with Geno Smith at quarterback and rookie Kenneth Walker leading the rushing attack. If Tampa can slow down Walker, I have faith in Geno being able to attack the Buccaneers secondary.

I think Seattle will win this game outright.

PICK: Seawhawks (+110 moneyline at FOX Bet) to win outright

