National Football League NFL odds Week 10: Lines for every game 17 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Teams are starting to eye the playoff race as we head into Week 10 of the NFL season.

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 10 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for every game (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new "NFL Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

Teams with byes for Week 10: Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -7.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -350 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Dolphins +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -9 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Falcons +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Steelers -9.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Lions +360 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -9.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Washington Football Team covers)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Washington Football Team +350 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Line not available

Moneyline: Line not available

Total scoring over/under: Line not available

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Colts -10.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Colts -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Jaguars +360 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Line not available

Moneyline: Line not available

Total scoring over/under: Line not available

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -13 (Bills favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Bills -700 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Jets +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -10 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Panthers +360 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring over/under:44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Vikings +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Eagles +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Packers -5.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5.5 points; otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Packers -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Seahawks +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Raiders +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Line not available

Moneyline: Line not available

Total scoring over/under: Line not available

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 prize on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, the weekly College Football Saturday contest and, of course, the new "Stack the Cash" Sunday NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.