National Football League NFL odds: Week 1 point spreads, lines, analysis for every game 50 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The long, long wait is finally over. NFL Week 1 is here – and that means 16 games for you to wager on.

Whether you're looking for point spreads, moneylines, total over/unders, how much a certain bet on a team to win would net you, how the odds played out or even just the schedule or TV channel for a given game, here's everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 1 (with all odds via FOX Bet).

DALLAS COWBOYS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NBC)

Point spread: Buccaneers -8.5 (Bucs favored to win by more than 8.5 points; otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -400 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Cowboys +320 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "Absolutely nobody is going to bet Dallas here. Dak Prescott hasn’t thrown a pass in a game since October. Their coach, Mike McCarthy, opens the season with the second-highest odds to get fired (Vic Fangio is first). The Bucs just became the first Super Bowl champs in the modern era to return all 22 starters on offense and defense. The last time we saw Tampa, it was mauling Patrick Mahomes .

"When it all seems so certain, look the other way. Dallas won’t stop throwing — the Bucs had the No. 1-rated run defense in the league — and even if they’re getting blown out by 14 with two minutes left, the backdoor will remain open. If you get the hook, take it." PICK: Cowboys (+8.5) to lose by fewer than 8.5 points (or win outright)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ ATLANTA FALCONS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points; otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -162 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Eagles +135 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Jason McIntyre and Colin Cowherd lay out why at -3 or even at -4, Atlanta is a great bet to cover the spread against Philadelphia in Week 1.

Expert analysis via FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd: "Matt Ryan has been as good as his coordinator, and Arthur Smith did wonders with Ryan Tannehill. Calvin Ridley now looks and feels like a top 5 receiver. Kyle Pitts will be in the running for rookie of the year, and the offensive line is solid.

"I am not a fan of Nick Sirianni. He's over his head, more of a coordinator, and he wasn't really a play-caller last year as a coach with the Colts. And, there is some in-fighting in that organization."

"The number is right, and I think Atlanta is a little undervalued. I go back to Matt Ryan and he has had his best years with his best coordinators. He's had a lot of defensive coaches. This is going to be a more offensive-minded, progressive, and aggressive offense, so I'll take Atlanta." PICK: Falcons (-3) to win by more than 3 points

PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ BUFFALO BILLS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -6.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 6.5 points; otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Bills -275 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Steelers +230 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "Why would anyone back the Steelers here? For starters, Mike Tomlin is one of the better motivators in the league and has a history of delivering as an underdog (38-19-2 in his career).

"As bad as the Steelers were last year, remember: They started 11-0 – yes, against a favorable schedule – before falling off a cliff late, including a loss in Buffalo in which Roethlisberger looked particularly bad (two INTs, a pick-six, 56% completion percentage, 5.1 yards per attempt).

"The Steelers’ glaring weakness is a rebuilt offensive line with four new starters. The Bills' strength isn’t the pass rush. They were eighth in the NFL in blitz percentage last year yet ranked only 23rd in pressure rate. The secondary covered up a lot of front-seven mistakes, as the Bills were sixth in the NFL in missed tackles last year." PICK: Steelers (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points; otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -175 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Bengals +150 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

While Jason McIntyre doesn't have confidence in either Cincinnati or Minnesota's defenses and is taking over 48 points to be scored, Colin Cowherd makes the case for the Bengals to keep things close.

Expert analysis via FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd: "I didn't love what I saw from Minnesota in the preseason. With Cincinnati, if they can solve one issue, which is to give Burrow a little more time, they are a fairly potent offense. I go back to that Bengals game against Cleveland last year. They lost, but it was a complete shootout. I watched that entire game and I thought, this team, they've got a fight in them.

"I think Burrow is a special player, and they went out and got wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase. I like their tight end, wide receiver, running back talent, and they did try to elevate their offensive line. They are not a great defensive team, and they are still in the middle of a defensive rebuild. But, this is too many points."

"I hear that Zimmer is a very good coach, but he's more of a coaches' coach than a players' coach. He doesn't have a great relationship with players. I don't know what to make of Minnesota, and they are trapped for 2 years with this Kirk Cousins contract. And, I don't think everyone in the locker room buys in that, so I'll take the points and Cincinnati." PICK: Bengals (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points or win outright

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ DETROIT LIONS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -7.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 7.5 points; otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -350 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Lions +280 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "The Lions have been a punching bag all week. They don’t have a kicker on the roster! Quick, can you name two wide receivers on the Lions? The outlook is bleak, and come November, when they’re hurtling toward the top of the draft, maybe they'll bench Jared Goff to tank for the first pick.

"Reality: This is the NFL, and being more than a 7-point road favorite is a tall task in Week 1. Even in 2019, when the 49ers went to the Super Bowl, they were just 1-2 as road favorites. There’s a chance the 49ers get more than 80% of the bets in this one. A classic Week 1 hold-your-nose-and-bet-the-dog." PICK: Lions (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (1 p.m ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points; otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Titans -150 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Cardinals +125 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -3 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3 points; otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -143 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Colts +120 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -1.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 1.5 points; otherwise Washington covers)

Moneyline: Chargers -125 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $18 total); Washington +105 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEW YORK JETS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Panthers -5.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 5.5 points; otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -225 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Jets +190 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 3 points; otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -143 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Texans +120 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "Inarguable fact: The Texans have the worst roster in the NFL. Deshaun Watson was the only reason the Texans won four games last year, and he’s sidelined. The defense gave up 30-plus points in eight games last year. They also gave up 5.0 yards per carry, one of the worst figures the NFL has seen in the past decade.

"All that said, why are they giving a field goal at home to the one-win Jaguars, who have a first-time NFL coach and a rookie QB? I like the Jags in this game, and I like them this season. But it’s not a long-term losing strategy to back a rookie QB as a favorite on the road.

"If you can stomach putting your hard-earned, after-tax dollars on a Tyrod Taylor -led team, fire away. The Texans will employ run-heavy sets and try to bully a below-average Jags defense with Mark Ingram , David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay splitting somewhere in the neighborhood of 40 carries." PICK: Texans (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

CLEVELAND BROWNS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -6 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 6 points; otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -250 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $14 total); Browns +210 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -3 (Patriots favored to win by more than 3 points; otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -143 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Dolphins +120 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers-4.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 4.5 points; otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Packers -200 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $15 total); Saints +170 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

DENVER BRONCOS @ NEW YORK GIANTS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points; otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -143 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Giants +120 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHICAGO BEARS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Rams -7 (Rams favored to win by more than 7 points; otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Ravens -5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 5 points; otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -225 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Raiders +187 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Play FOX Bet Super 6 for your chance to win $1,000,000 on NFL Week 1 absolutely for free! Yes, you read that right. Just download the Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device and make your picks on six games, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play for free today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.