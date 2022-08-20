National Football League NFL odds: Surprising player getting Player of Year action 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's latest "slash" player — his versatility allows him to play multiple roles identified by the slash between his positions — is getting some betting love to win one of the top individual awards on offense.

Cordarrelle Patterson is a running back/wide receiver/kick returner/occasional defensive back for the Atlanta Falcons.

Will his versatility lead Patterson to win the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Patterson's award odds (all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

CORDARRELLE PATTERSON'S ODDS FOR 2022 (at FOX Bet) *

Wins Offensive Player of the Year: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

* = as of 8/20/2022

OddsChecker.com spokesperson Kyle Newman said Patterson is the non-quarterback to receive the most MVP action recently.

Over a recent 14-day span 8.3% of the MVP bets were places on Patterson, which places him behind only Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers.

"Bettors make shock picks to win MVP every year," Newman said. "That said, Cordarrelle Patterson seems a bridge too far even for those looking for a sleeper. The Falcons running back is coming off a career year in 2021, but even then, he barely cracked 1,100 total yards.

"Yet, bettors have flocked to the shocking MVP candidate. He's seen as many bets placed on him as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes combined. As crazy as it sounds, bettors are all over the journeyman RB."

Last season Patterson had 153 carries for 618 yards (4.0 yards per attempt) with six touchdowns to go with 52 catches for 548 yards (10.5 yards per catch) and five scores. He returned 18 kickoffs for 434 yards (24.1 yards per return).

For his nine-year career, Patterson has 320 carries for 1,635 yards (5.1) with 14 touchdowns and 268 catches for 2,635 yards (9.8) and 15 TDs. He's returned 257 kickoffs for 7,552 yards (29.4) with eight touchdowns, including an NFL-record 109-yard score.

"He's a warrior," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "He's a big physical presence that can do a lot for us."

