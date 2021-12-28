NFL odds: Super Bowl futures odds for every team before week 17

National Football League
The NFL playoff field is starting to come into focus with Week 17 looming. With contenders rounding into form to close out the year, it's time to look at the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI.

As always, the NFL odds tell the story. Here are the updated Super Bowl futures odds for every team heading into Week 17 (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI*

Green Bay Packers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Kansas City Chiefs: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Buffalo Bills: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Los Angeles Rams: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Dallas Cowboys: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
New England Patriots: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Tennessee Titans: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Indianapolis Colts: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Arizona Cardinals: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Cincinnati Bengals: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
San Francisco 49ers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Los Angeles Chargers: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Baltimore Ravens: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Philadelphia Eagles: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)
New Orleans Saints: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Minnesota Vikings: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)
Las Vegas Raiders: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)
Cleveland Browns: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Pittsburgh Steelers: +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760 total)
Miami Dolphins: +22500 (bet $10 to win $2,260 total)
Washington Football Team: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Denver Broncos: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Atlanta Falcons: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
New York Giants: Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)
Carolina Panthers: Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)
Seattle Seahawks: Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)
Chicago Bears: Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)
Detroit Lions: Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)
Houston Texans: Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)
Jacksonville Jaguars: Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)
New York Jets: Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

A few things that stand out:

-For the second consecutive week, the Packers and the Chiefs share the top spots with identical Super Bowl odds. Both teams' odds have shortened from +450 to +400.

-While the Arizona Cardinals have clinched a playoff berth, they suffered a fifth loss to the Colts in Week 16, which lengthened their championship odds from +1600 to +2000.

-The Cowboys' 56-14 rout of the Washington Football Team in Week 16 shortened their Super Bowl futures. Dallas's odds went from +1200 to +1000.

-Even with 7-8 records, longshot teams like the Saints, Falcons, Browns and Broncos statistically still have a chance to hoist the Lombardi in February. 

Ready to place your bets on who will win Super Bowl LVI? Head over to the NFL Super Bowl odds section on FOX Bet now!

