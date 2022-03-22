National Football League NFL odds: Matt Ryan traded to Colts; latest MVP, Super Bowl odds 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Matt Ryan era in Atlanta is over.

On Monday, the Falcons finalized a deal to send the four-time Pro Bowler to the Indianapolis Colts.

The news had an immediate impact on the betting lines, shifting Ryan's MVP odds and the conference and Super Bowl futures for both teams.

At FOX Bet, Ryan to Indy shortened the Colts' Super Bowl odds from +3300 to +2400. The squad's odds to win the AFC also moved from +1700 to +1100. In the AFC South, Indianapolis' odds to win the division dropped from +150 to +120.



As expected, Atlanta's 2022 futures also moved after the news broke that Matty Ice was leaving the Falcons for the Colts. However, the Colts' odds shortened while Atlanta's odds all lengthened.

The Falcons' futures to hoist the Lombardi Trophy lengthened from +6000 to +8000. To win the NFC, Matt's old team's odds moved from +3000 to +4000. FOX Bet also lengthened the squad's odds to win the division from +700 to +1000 — the longest odds to win the NFC South.

And if you're looking to throw a couple of dollars at next season's MVP, Matty's stock just went up. FOX Bet shrank the 2016 League MVP's odds to take home the award again next year from +6600 to +3300.

Ryan led the squad to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2016 season against the New England Patriots . The Falcons famously lost that game in overtime 34-28 after being up 28-3.

But now that the veteran QB has found a new home, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd says that he "likes the Colts narrowly" to win the division if they can "supplement Matt Ryan … and give him something to work with."

Indianapolis (+120) has the second-best odds behind Tennessee (+110) at FOX Bet to come out of the AFC South. Trailing them in the division's odds are Jacksonville (+650) and Houston (+2500).

After the Falcons' disappointing 2021 season in which the Dirty Birds finished with a 7-10 record, gamblers were left wondering where Matt would land. Now that the dust has settled, it is clear that Ryan's swan song will be in Indy.

So are you ready to wager Ryan as next season's MVP and on his Indianapolis Colts to win the Super Bowl in 2023? If so, head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.