NFL odds: Should Mac Jones win Rookie of the Year over Ja'Marr Chase?

Mac Jones' NFL Draft walk became for football fans the meme that just kept giving. But Jones' stats as the New England Patriots starting quarterback have made him, for oddsmakers, the player whose stock just keeps rising.

And after Jones led the Patriots' 45-7 trouncing of the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, oddsmakers took notice, shortening the QB's odds to win Rookie of the Year.

How did we get to a place where Jones' name and odds are rising to the top of the crop, so much so that he's gaining on ROY favorite, Ja'Marr Chase?

Well, first, the Patriots are rolling. After losing three of their first four games, New England turned the ship around and has now won four straight and boasts a 6-4 record. They entered the game against the Browns as 2.5-point favorites, and Jones' solid performance ensured that his team covered and eclipsed the spread.

He went 19-of-23 for 198 yards passing and three touchdowns. The rookie out of Alabama was even able to end the game on the bench as veteran backup Brian Hoyer finished the matchup at QB in the fourth quarter.

Now, while Jones & Co. were steamrolling Baker and the Browns, ROY favorite Ja'Marr Chase and his Cincinnati Bengals were getting some bye-week rest. But Chase's numbers on the season are beyond incredible. The wide receiver is averaging 19 yards per catch and has amassed 835 yards and seven TDs in his first NFL season.

At the beginning of the year, and due to a poor preseason, FOX Bet had the former LSU standout sitting at +1300 to be named the League's most sensational rookie. Now, Chase is the favorite, sitting at -105.

Jones' odds have also shortened drastically to win the award. He started the year sitting at +600, now he sits second, at +140.

But Mac chasing and ultimately closing in on Ja'Marr isn't just about the Pats' convincing win over Cleveland. Since 2011, only one wide receiver has taken home the illustrious award, and that was Odell Beckham, Jr. for the New York Giants in 2014. In that time frame, three running backs rushed away with the trophy and five quarterbacks. So history says that those under center have better odds to earn the ROY accolade than their peers at different positions.

Most importantly, the Pats' overall success this season rests heavily in the strength of their young QB's arms and in his decision-making. The rookie's 2,333 yards are tied for fourteenth in the NFL and with him at the helm, the Pats are now in a good position to make the playoffs.

Also, of the seven games left on New England's schedule, the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills are the only opponents Mac must face that have winning records. And three of the other teams — Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons — have defenses that rank in the bottom third of the NFL.

So if you're throwing your money on this future, do you bet the current favorite in Chase or do you take a risk and wager Jones?

For that, we turn to FOX Bet integration specialist, Jacob Blangsted-Barnor.

"Chase definitely deserves it far more than Mac because he has been one of the best wide receivers in the entire League," Blangsted-Barnor said. "But we’ve learned over the years how big the QB bias is in the NFL.

"If Dak Prescott can win it in a year when Ezekiel Elliott literally led the league in rushing, then Mac can certainly win it if he leads the Pats to the playoffs."

So what's your wager — wide out or quarterback? Get in on the Rookie of the Year betting action right now!

