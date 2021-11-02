NFL odds: How to bet Vikings vs. Ravens, point spread, more

National Football League
21 mins ago

The Baltimore Ravens will be coming off their bye when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.   

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Vikings and Ravens – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -5.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Vikings +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Ravens will be led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL MVP in 2019, against the Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Jackson is fourth in the NFL in total offense with 2,318 yards and leads the NFL in rushing yards among quarterbacks (480) with two touchdowns. The signal-caller also leads the NFL in yards per rushing attempt (6.3) among all position players.

A key for the Vikings could be linebacker Eric Kendricks, who could be used as a "spy" to try to contain Jackson in the pocket.

The 3-4 Vikings are coming off a 20-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 5-2 Ravens are coming off a bye.

The bye could be a boost for Baltimore as wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and tight end Nick Boyle (knee) could return to action.

Watkins has missed the past three games, Murray missed the Ravens' previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a 41-17 loss Oct. 24, and Boyle has not played this season.

"My theory has always been, even good teams get embarrassed," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "Baltimore got humiliated by Cincinnati two weeks ago, and now they are off a bye. And, that is a united locker room."

This will be the first meeting between the teams since a 24-16 home win for the Vikings on Oct. 22, 2017.

Team Trends

The all-time series is tied 3-3.

Baltimore has the worst pass defense in the NFL, allowing a league-worst 296.1 passing yards per game.

The Ravens are 6-0 against the spread (ATS) in their past six home games against teams with a losing record. 

The Ravens are 11-0 overall against NFC teams with Jackson starting.

Minnesota ranks eighth in passing offense, averaging 270.7 passing yards per game.

The Vikings are 3-11 ATS in their past 14 games.

Minnesota is 0-2 against AFC North opponents, losing to the Bengals and Browns.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Baltimore feels like the side to me. They're off a bye and an embarrassing loss at home to the Bengals.

"I love the Ravens in this spot."

PICK: Ravens (-5.5 via FOX Bet) to win by more than 5.5 points

