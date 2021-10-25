National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Steelers vs. Browns, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

All eyes will be on quarterback Baker Mayfield as his Cleveland Browns prepare to play host to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Steelers and Browns — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert's pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -3.5 (Browns favored to win by 3.5 or more points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Browns -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Steelers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, has been playing with a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder since Week 2 this season.

He reinjured the shoulder and fractured the top of the humerus on October 17th against the Cardinals. He did not play Thursday against Denver, ending his streak of 53 consecutive starts.

Mayfield did not practice Monday, per Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. Coach said Mayfield was "feeling better" but didn’t know if he’d be able to practice Wednesday or play against the Steelers. If Mayfield has surgery, he reportedly will be out four-to-six months.

"If Baker is playing, I would take the Browns," FOX Sports betting expert Colin Cowherd said. "Baker has a little bit more escapability than Case Keenum, although I think they are very similar in athleticism. Baker's got a little better wiggle than Case, which is big because I think you are going to get a pass rush here.

"Remember, the Browns' offensive line grades very highly, so the pass rush won't likely be the difference in this game."

Another injury issue for the Browns is running back Nick Chubb, who was seen on the practice field Monday. Chubb missed Cleveland's previous two games due to a calf injury.

Third-string running back D'Ernest Johnson ran for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for the Browns against the Broncos.

Stats and Trends

The bitter AFC North Division rivals will be playing each other for the 140th time. The Steelers lead the all-time series 77-61-1 though the Browns have won the previous two contests.

The Browns beat the Steelers 48-37 in the AFC wild-card round last season in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh won 12 in a row from 2003 to 2009, and Cleveland won the first eight games in the series, which started in 1950 and is the oldest rivalry in the AFC.

The Steelers are coming off their bye. In its previous game, Pittsburgh held Seattle to 18 rushing yards in the first half October 17th, but the Seahawks finished with 144 yards rushing with a strong second half.

The Steelers have won their previous four games coming off the bye, and are 3-0 since 2002 against the Browns after the bye week.

The Steelers are averaging 6.4 yards per pass attempt and 3.7 per rushing attempt, both 28th in the NFL.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I like Cleveland in this game if Baker is playing in it because I think he is about 1-point, 1.5-points better than Case. But, then, if Baker is playing, it is probably -3.5 for Cleveland or higher. So what you might do here is bet Cleveland, then cross your fingers Mayfield plays."

PICK: Browns -3.5 (via FOX Bet)

