NFL odds: How to bet Steelers vs. Bengals, point spread, more

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play at the Cincinnati Bengals in a key AFC North Division contest Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the 5-4-1 Steelers and 6-4 Bengals — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -4 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Steelers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Bengals and Steelers are in the middle of the crowded AFC North, with just 1 ½ games separating the Baltimore Ravens in first place and the Cleveland Browns in fourth place.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said he expects Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to have his team motivated to prevent a rare Bengals season sweep. Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 24-10 on Sept. 26 and the Bengals are looking for their first season sweep since 2009.

"I do worry about their injuries on the defensive side, but this is a divisional game, and underdogs do well in divisional games," Cowherd said. "I'm always going to take Tomlin when he's a dog."

The Steelers should get a boost by the return of linebacker T.J. Watt, who is second in the NFL in sacks with 12.5. Watt missed the earlier game against the Bengals because of a groin injury and missed Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with hip and knee injuries.

The Bengals have received a boost from rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who has clicked with quarterback Joe Burrow. Chase is tied for third in touchdown catches (eight) and sixth in receiving yards (867).

Burrow and Chase were teammates at LSU, winning the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship before Burrow was the No. 1 pick in 2020 and Chase was the No. 5 pick a year later.

The Steelers lead the all-time series 67-37 but the Bengals have won the past two contests, stopping an 11-game win streak for Pittsburgh in the series.

The Bengals have not beaten the Steelers three times in a row since beating them six straight times from 1988-1990.

Team Trends

The Steelers are 4-6 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Steelers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

The Steelers have hit the over in the over/under four times in 10 games this season.

The Bengals have five wins ATS in 10 games this season.

The Bengals have hit the over in the over/under four times in 10 games this season.

The Bengals have combined with opponents to score more than 45 points in eight of 10 games this season.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "This is one of the better plays on the board to me, as Mike Tomlin is great as an underdog. Pittsburgh showed multiple ways to score against the Chargers. The Bengals did beat the Raiders, but they are struggling so I wouldn't take too much from that.

"Pittsburgh is starting to feel like a playoff team. They can run the ball, their offensive line is getting better and they have very high skill at wide receiver. And I thought Ben (Roethlisberger) looked as good as he's looked in a while against the Chargers."

PICK: Steelers (+4 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

