National Football League NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Seahawks-Lions 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Seattle has had success against Detroit in the past. The Seahawks hope to extend their four-game winning streak against the Lions when the NFL teams play on Sunday in the Motor City.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 11-5, winning the past four contests, including a 51-29 decision on Jan. 2.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Seahawks-Lions game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Parity makes for a wild ride

Seahawks @ Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Lions -4.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Lions -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Seahawks +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Seahawks are 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games and 7-1 straight up (SU) against the Lions.

The scoring total has gone over in the over/under (O/U) in six of the Seahawks' past nine games.

The Lions are 6-1 ATS in their past seven games.

The scoring total has gone over in the O/U in the Lions past five games.

The Lions are 6-0 ATS in their past six home games.

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

This game is difficult to handicap since the Lions' injury report features half of their starting offense as of Thursday morning. And I don’t feel comfortable blindly wagering on the Seahawks because they are stinky. So I believe the play is taking Geno Smith under 252.5 passing yards.

This is a high total and an overreaction to Smith throwing for 325 yards last weekend. Previously, Smith had thrown for under 200 yards in his first two starts. In his three starts last season, Smith did not throw for more than 209 yards. The Lions' defense has not allowed more than 252 yards throwing in two of their first three games. Also, Detroit has issues with stopping the run, and Pete Carroll will be more than happy to run the football the entire game.

This number is just way too high. Give me Smith under passing yards.

PICK: Geno Smith Under 252.5 passing yards

Are you ready for the NFL season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more