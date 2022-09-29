National Football League
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Seahawks-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Seahawks-Lions

2 hours ago

Seattle has had success against Detroit in the past. The Seahawks hope to extend their four-game winning streak against the Lions when the NFL teams play on Sunday in the Motor City.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 11-5, winning the past four contests, including a 51-29 decision on Jan. 2.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Seahawks-Lions game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Parity makes for a wild ride

Seahawks @ Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Lions -4.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Lions -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Seahawks +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Detroit Lions
DET

The Seahawks are 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games and 7-1 straight up (SU) against the Lions.

The scoring total has gone over in the over/under (O/U) in six of the Seahawks' past nine games.

The Lions are 6-1 ATS in their past seven games.

The scoring total has gone over in the O/U in the Lions past five games.

The Lions are 6-0 ATS in their past six home games.

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

This game is difficult to handicap since the Lions' injury report features half of their starting offense as of Thursday morning. And I don’t feel comfortable blindly wagering on the Seahawks because they are stinky. So I believe the play is taking Geno Smith under 252.5 passing yards. 

This is a high total and an overreaction to Smith throwing for 325 yards last weekend. Previously, Smith had thrown for under 200 yards in his first two starts. In his three starts last season, Smith did not throw for more than 209 yards. The Lions' defense has not allowed more than 252 yards throwing in two of their first three games. Also, Detroit has issues with stopping the run, and Pete Carroll will be more than happy to run the football the entire game. 

This number is just way too high. Give me Smith under passing yards.  

PICK: Geno Smith Under 252.5 passing yards

Are you ready for the NFL season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 4: Bengals host Dolphins on Thursday Night Football
National Football League

NFL Week 4: Bengals host Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

26 mins ago
Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs offer different advice for Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens

Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs offer different advice for Lamar Jackson

41 mins ago
Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him
Houston Texans

Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens

2 hours ago
Is Russell Wilson on the decline in Denver?
Denver Broncos

Is Russell Wilson on the decline in Denver?

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes