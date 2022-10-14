National Football League
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Ravens-Giants, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Ravens-Giants, pick

just in

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants will play each other on Sunday for only the eighth time since the Ravens joined the NFL in 1996.

Baltimore leads the all-time series 5-2, winning the previous matchup 27-13 in 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Ravens and Giants — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Lamar Jackson, Ravens escape Week 5 with win over Joe Burrow, Bengals I THE HERD

Lamar Jackson, Ravens escape Week 5 with win over Joe Burrow, Bengals I THE HERD
Brian Billick joins Colin Cowherd and discusses Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's play in Week 5's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

RELATED: Steady play of Giants' Thomas

Ravens at Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -5.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Giants +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
New York Giants
NYG

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Ravens have hit the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) five times in their past seven games.

The Ravens are 5-2 against the spread (ATS) and straight up (SU) all-time against the Giants.

The Ravens have hit the Under in the O/U 12 times in their past 17 road games.

The Giants are 4-1 ATS and SU this season.

The Giants have hit the Under in the O/U 12 times in their past 16 games.

The Giants have hit the Under in the O/U seven times in their past eight home games.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sammy Panayotovich:

Nobody is higher on the Giants than me this season. But this is an extremely tough matchup for New York against MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. Don't be surprised if Baltimore takes a big lead and unleashes its pass rush against Daniel Jones.

PICK: Ravens (-5.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 5.5 points

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL and college football bets: Best bets for Jets-Packers, USC-Utah
National Football League

NFL and college football bets: Best bets for Jets-Packers, USC-Utah

19 mins ago
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Broncos-Chargers, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Broncos-Chargers, pick

1 hour ago
Packers say they aren't worried. If they don't beat the Jets, that will change
National Football League

Packers say they aren't worried. If they don't beat the Jets, that will change

1 hour ago
Seahawks’ Ken Walker III on expanded role with Rashaad Penny out: 'I'm ready'
National Football League

Seahawks’ Ken Walker III on expanded role with Rashaad Penny out: 'I'm ready'

3 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen are competing to be the QB of their generation
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen are competing to be the QB of their generation

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes