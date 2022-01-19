National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Rams-Buccaneers, point spread, more 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Rams coach Sean McVay will try to get the best of Tom Brady once again as Los Angeles plays at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC divisional round game Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the 13-5 Rams and 14-4 Buccaneers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Rams +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Rams are 9-9 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Buccaneers are 10-8 ATS this season.

The Rams are 9-8-1 on the over/under (O/U) this season. The Buccaneers are 9-9 on the O/U this season.

The Rams are 7-5 ATS and 10-2 straight up (SU) when scoring 21 or more points this season. The Buccaneers are 9-5 ATS and 12-2 straight up (SU) when scoring 22 or more points this season.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

"Tom Brady’s Bucs have won and covered in seven of their previous eight home games, and I expect them to win again Sunday.

"Brady lost his final home playoff game in a Patriots uniform with a depleted roster that was not worthy of winning in the postseason. Before that, the Patriots had won nine straight home playoff games."

PICK: Buccaneers (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

Other Things To Know

Since joining the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady is 0-2 against McVay (who started his NFL coaching career as an assistant wide receivers coach with Tampa Bay in 2008) and the Rams.

Los Angeles beat visiting Tampa Bay 34-24 on Sept. 26 despite Brady throwing for 432 yards, his season high. The Rams, who have won six of their past seven games, beat the Buccaneers on the road 27-24 on Nov. 23, 2020.

The Rams defense, featuring defensive tackle Aaron Donald and linebackers Leonard Floyd and Von Miller, needs to keep Brady from getting comfortable in the pocket.

Donald, the NFL's three-time Defensive Player of the Year, tied for seventh in sacks with 12.5, the most by an interior defensive lineman. Donald has at least 11 sacks in six of the past seven seasons.

Floyd and Miller each had 9.5 sacks this season.

Two Tampa Bay Pro Bowl offensive linemen, tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen, suffered ankle injuries the previous game. Coach Bruce Arians said their playing status will be known later in the week.

Tampa Bay, which has won eight of its past nine games, gave up 23 sacks during the regular season, the second fewest in the NFL.

The Rams' passing attack features quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp is the fourth player since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to lead the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) in the same season.

Stafford was 404-for-601 passing (67.2%) for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (all statistics are for the regular season).

Brady is 485-for-719 passing (67.5%) for 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Mike Evans had 74 catches for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns (second in the NFL among receivers) and tight end Rob Gronkowski had 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

Running back Leonard Fournette had 812 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to go with 69 catches for 454 yards and two scores during the regular season.

The Rams lead the all-time series 18-9, winning seven of the past eight games.

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.