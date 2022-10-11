National Football League NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Patriots-Browns, pick 7 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Cleveland Browns (2-3) meet in a Week 6 matchup.

The Patriots enter this game coming off a 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions, while the Browns suffered a close 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are better than their records indicate and this should be a good battle where the victor reaches .500 on the season.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Patriots and Browns — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

RELATED: Week 6 lines, odds

Patriots at Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -3 (Browns favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Browns -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Patriots +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Roughing-the-Passer call on MNF sparks NFL officiating scrutiny | THE CARTON SHOW Craig talks a questionable roughing-the-passer call that came when Chiefs' Chris Jones landed on Derek Carr with his full body weight.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Bill Belichick against a former quarterback is always fun.

Jacoby Brissett only spent one season in New England, but Belichick drafted him back in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has the book on Brissett, knows his tendencies and I have full faith in the Patriots’ ability to script a defensive game plan to limit Brissett and the Browns’ offense.

We all know this should be a run-first game on both sides of the field with Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and New England’s two-headed monster of Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris. Thing is, these are two of the best run defenses in football, too. So it’s strength on strength in the trenches.

This feels like a 20-17 final either way.

PICK: Under 42.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more