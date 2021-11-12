National Football League NFL odds: how to bet Panthers vs. Cardinals, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Carolina Panthers will be without a key player when they put a five-game winning streak over the Arizona Cardinals on the line when the teams meet in an NFC contest Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Panthers and Cardinals – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -10.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Panthers +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Panthers starting quarterback Sam Darnold will be sidelined at least four weeks after suffering an incomplete fracture of the scapula on his right (throwing) shoulder Sunday in the 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Darnold suffered a concussion and shoulder injury (not believed to be related to the current injury) in the 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Halloween.

Former XFL player P.J. Walker is expected to make his second start in Darnold's place. Walker played for Panthers coach Matt Rhule at Temple.

Walker was 24-for-34 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions in his previous start, a 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Nov. 22, 2020.

Free agent QB Cam Newton, the No. 1 overall pick by the Panthers in 2011, agreed to terms as a free agent with Carolina on Thursday.

Arizona could be facing problems at quarterback as well. Starter Kyler Murray is listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury that sidelined him in Sunday's 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

It was the first missed NFL start for Murray, the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray was at Wednesday's team walkthrough but did not participate. He said he hopes to play Sunday.

Murray said he's "made crazy strides in a positive direction since (the injury) happened."

If Murray is unable to play, Colt McCoy will get the start again. McCoy was 22-for-26 passing for 249 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions against the 49ers.

McCoy's 84.7 completion percentage against the 49ers was the second-best in franchise history behind Kurt Warner's 92.3 (24-for-26 passing) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009.

Arizona's James Conner is leading the NFL in combined rushing and receiving touchdowns with 11. Conner has six touchdowns (five rushing, one receiving) in his past three games.

With a win, the Cardinals would clinch their first winning season since 2015 when Arizona went 13-3.

Carolina leads the all-time series 13-5 since joining the NFL in 1995.

Team Trends

The Panthers have scored a combined 28 points over their past three games (9.3 points per game).

The Panthers have hit the under in the over/under in seven of their nine games this season.

The Panthers are 4-5 against the spread (ATS) this season (2-3 as the underdog, 2-2 as the favorite).

The Cardinals have hit the under in the over/under in five of their nine games this season.

The Cardinals are 7-2 ATS this season (3-2 as the favorite, 4-0 as the underdog).

The Cardinals have scored 30 or more points seven times this season, most in the NFL.

So who should you throw your money on for this NFC matchup? For that, we turn to FOX Sports analyst, Jason McIntyre.

FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "Carolina signed a QB in Cam Newton, and if he can't go, P.J. Walker will start against the 8-1 Cardinals. Everyone will bet Arizona. But this is a horrible sandwich spot for Arizona.

"This game is a week after AZ got an emotional win with the backup QB against rival San Francisco, so it'd be easy to overlook Carolina, which has lost five of six."

Pick: Carolina (+10.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 10.5 points (or win outright)

