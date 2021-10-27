National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Packers vs. Cardinals point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Green Bay Packers (6-1) are already facing a battle even before Thursday night's big showdown against the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) in a matchup between the teams with the two longest active winning streaks in the NFL (Cardinals seven straight, Packers six in a row).

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Thursday's matchup between the Packers and Cardinals — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -6.5 (Cardinals favored to win by 6.5 or more points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Packers +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the vaunted Packers passing attack will be missing a few key receivers for the big game. Green Bay is also expected to be without its defensive coordinator Joe Barry on Thursday.

More importantly, Green Bay placed Davante Adams – Rodgers' favorite target – on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after the receiver reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Adams is tied for second in the NFL in receptions (52) and third in receiving yards (744).

Adams appears to have been vaccinated as he hasn't been forced to follow the protocols for unvaccinated players following a positive test. If he is vaccinated and asymptomatic, the WR would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play against the Cardinals.

Green Bay is 6-0 without Adams the past two seasons. The Packers have won twice this season without Adams and four times last season.

On Tuesday, the Packers also placed WR Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lazard was added to the list as a close contact.

Lazard reportedly is unvaccinated. If so, he will have quarantine for five days, meaning he'll miss Thursday's game.

The Packers are hoping receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling can come off injured reserve. He's missed four games with a hamstring injury.

Green Bay receiver Malik Taylor, who had been on the COVID list since Oct. 15, was activated Tuesday.

On the Arizona side, the Cardinals activated pass-rusher Chandler Jones, who is second on the team with five sacks, and defensive lineman Zach Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Stats and Trends

The Packers lead the all-time series 45-26-4.

The Cardinals have won three straight games vs. Green Bay and four of their past five matchups, including two playoff wins (2010 wild card game 51-45, and 2016 divisional round 26-20).

Arizona has won three in a row at home against Green Bay.

The Packers and Cardinals combined 13-1 record (.929) is the highest combined winning percentage for a Thursday game in October or later in the Super Bowl era.

With a win, the Cardinals would be 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Arizona QB Kyler Murray has thrown at least three passing touchdowns in a game four times this season.

Rodgers is 2-4 in six career starts against Arizona, including 0-2 in the postseason.

The Cardinals are 0-4 in their past four Thursday games.

Rodgers is 8-4 on Thursday night starts with 27 touchdown passes, five interceptions, and a 105.5 passer rating.

Murray (9,695 career passing yards) needs 305 passing yards to reach 10,000 and needs 11 rushing yards to reach 1,500 career rushing yards. If he reaches both marks, he would be the second in NFL history to reach 10,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards within their first 3 seasons, joining Cam Newton.

The Cardinals are 5-0 against the spread (ATS) in their past five games.

During the Packers' six-game win streak, Rodgers is 136-for-193 passing with 15 touchdown passes, 1,577 passing yards, and one interception.

The under is 4-0 in the Packers' past four games.

The Cardinals have scored at least 30 points in six of their seven games and rank fourth in the NFL in scoring (32.1 points per game).

