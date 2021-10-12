National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Packers vs. Bears, picks, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the NFL's most stories and revered rivalries resumes Sunday when the Green Bay Packers play against the Bears in Chicago.

The two clubs have won a combined 22 NFL championships (13 for the Packers, nine for the Bears) including five Super Bowl championships (four for Green Bay, one for Chicago).

The teams have put 65 members into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and started playing each other in 1921.

Green Bay holds a 101-95-6 edge in the series, winning nine of the past 10 meetings. It is the most games between two clubs in NFL history and the series started on Nov. 27, 1921.

Chicago rookie quarterback Justin Fields played most of the game Sunday against the Raiders with a hyperextended knee so his health will be worth monitoring.

He threw his first NFL regular-season touchdown pass against the Raiders but finished with only 111 passing yards on 12-for-20 passing with two sacks.

"Listen, Green Bay trailed Detroit at the half at home. Green Bay was outplayed by San Francisco," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "This past week, Cincinnati could have walked off with a win if their kicker could kick a field goal. So Green Bay is winning, but let’s be honest: They’ve been blown out once and slid by in two of their wins against Detroit and Cincinnati.

"So I don’t think they’re good enough here to give up 4 points to a defense that’s playing really well. I think the Packers win, but the number feels high."

The rivalry has tilted Green Bay's way since 2011. The Packers have won 19 of the 22 games against the Bears starting with a 10-3 decision on Jan. 2, 2011. The Packers have winning streaks of six, five, and four (twice) games in that span.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby missed three field-goal attempts against Cincinnati (one with about two minutes left in regulation, one at the end of the fourth quarter, and one in overtime) before making the game-winner with 1 minute, 55 seconds to go in OT.

The Bears upset the Raiders 20-9 as a 5.5-point underdog Sunday.

Chicago allowed 259 total yards, holding the Raiders 147.5 yards below their season average.

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ CHICAGO BEARS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -4.5 (favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Packers -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.00 total); Bears +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "The Bears defense played much better knowing Justin Fields was starting. It helps your defense when they think the quarterback can do something. Secondly, Green Bay’s offense, statistically, is not humming. It’s very Davante Adams-dependent. So I would probably lean Bears to cover."

PICK: Bears to lose by 4.5 points or fewer or win outright (via Fox Bet).

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.