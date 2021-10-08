National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Eagles vs. Panthers, picks, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Carolina Panthers versatile running back Christian McCaffrey was seen on the field Wednesday. The big question is, will he be on the field Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles?

McCaffrey injured his hamstring Sept. 23 in the 24-9 win against the Houston Texans. He missed the Panthers' following game, a 36-28 loss in Dallas, but the 3-1 Panthers listed him as doubtful Friday.

McCaffrey led the league in yards from scrimmage with 170 rushing yards and 154 receiving yards after two games.

Despite McCaffrey's status, the Panthers are three-point favorites.

"Let's not overthink this one. Philadelphia won in Week 1. Since that victory, the Eagles have looked poor in each game, progressively getting blown out by more and more," FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz said. "It's hard to find a position where the Eagles are better than the Panthers."

The Panthers don't want a repeat scenario of last season when McCaffrey missed 14 games with various injuries.

How valuable is McCaffrey? The last time he played a full schedule in 2019, he led the NFL with 2,392 yards from scrimmage and earned All-Pro honors.

The 1-3 Eagles will be missing a key offensive player as well.

Right tackle Lane Johnson, the No. 4 overall pick in 2013 and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, will not play after missing the week for a "personal matter," coach Nick Sirianni said Friday.

Philadelphia holds a 7-5 series advantage over Carolina, with the teams alternating wins in the past four games starting with the Panthers' 30-22 win in Philadelphia on Nov. 26, 2012.

The Panthers are 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games as favorites.

The Eagles are 1-5 ATS and straight up (SU) in their past six games as road underdogs

The Panthers are 2-0 ATS and SU at home this season.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is 1-3 ATS and SU in four road starts.

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -3 points (favored to win by four or more points, three points is a push, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -161 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.21 total); Eagles +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.0 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz: "The Panthers couldn't get in their pressure schemes against the Cowboys because Dallas kept running the football on them. Dallas dominated up front. The Eagles' offensive line just can't do that. Carolina is going to confuse and make life very difficult for Jalen Hurts. This is a get-right game for the Panthers."

PICK: Panthers (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than three points

