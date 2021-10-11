National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Colts vs. Ravens, and 3 Marquise Brown props to target 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Indianapolis Colts take on the Baltimore Ravens in this Monday Night Football matchup.

Baltimore comes into this game on a three-game win streak with victories over the Broncos, Lions, and Chiefs. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown one touchdown pass in each game and leads the team with 279 rushing yards.

The Ravens lead the AFC North and can extend their lead on the rest of the teams in the division with a victory.

On the flip side, Indianapolis desperately needs a win Monday to keep their postseason hopes alive. If the Colts want to upset the Ravens, they'll need a big game from quarterback Carson Wentz.

One X-factor to watch will be the Colts' running game vs. the Ravens' run defense. Jonathan Taylor has had at least 60 rushing yards in the past two games, but the Ravens have yet to allow any back to rush for 60 yards.

When it comes to betting, there are multiple ways to wager on tonight's big game, but let's focus on prop bets. Prop bets — also known as proposition bets — are becoming more and more popular with every passing football season, mostly because they are easy to wager on.

Props are wagers that are not directly tied to the final score or final outcome. Almost anything other than the moneyline, point spread, and total can be considered a prop bet. For example, how many passing yards a quarterback will have in a particular game.

Let's jump into a couple of our favorite prop bets for tonight, with odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Ravens -7.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.68 total); Patriots +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Picks via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "I'd target any and all Marquise Brown props. I'm making a play on anytime scorer, first scorer, and over yards.

"The Colts' secondary has been roasted on big plays deep against the Seahawks and Rams, both teams with good QBs. The Titans WRs were injured and the Dolphins didn't have a QB."

"Brown has been a big play juggernaut this season, and as long as he doesn't drop them - like vs. Detroit - he's gonna hit a big play or two."

PICK: Marquise Brown 1st Touchdown +725

PICK: Marquise Brown Anytime Touchdown +130

PICK: Marquise Brown OVER 55.5 receiving yards

