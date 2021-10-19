National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Chiefs vs. Titans, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans are set to resume their rivalry that dates back to the days of the American Football Leagues — and when the franchises were in different cities.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Chiefs and Titans — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

This is the 55th time these teams will have met during their history, dating back to 1960 when the Titans were known as the Houston Oilers and the Chiefs were known as the Dallas Texans in the AFL.

Kansas City leads the all-time record 30-24, with the Chiefs’ previous win coming in the 2019 AFC Championship Game 35-24 on Jan. 19, 2020. The Titans won the previous four games between 2014-19.

Tennessee running back Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing with 783 on 162 carries with 10 touchdowns. He has two runs of 40 or more yards this season with a long of 76.

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 18 and is third in passing yards with 1,887.

"Kansas City, by the way, is still not punting," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "Their offense is fine. They just turn the ball over. Looking at their passing offense, it's still wildly creative. Once they cut their turnovers, this is still a lethal offense."

Chiefs starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens hurt his elbow against the Washington Football Team and the team is awaiting the results of his MRI.

The Titans are dealing with multiple injuries to key players.

Titans three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan suffered an apparent head injury and was taken off on a stretcher Monday night against the Bills. No update on Lewan's health has been provided by the Titans.

Titans rookie cornerback Caleb Farley, who had recently moved into the starting lineup, tore his ACL against the Bills and is out for the season.

Tennessee had just placed starting CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) on injured reserve and backup Chris Jackson (foot) was injured against the Bills and did not return.

Titans receiver/kick returner Cam Batson tore an ACL against Buffalo and is out for the season.

Will Tennessee be healthy enough to keep up with Kansas City?

Team trends

The Chiefs allowed 29 or more points in each of their first five games.

Entering Week 6, the Chiefs allowed the most trips into the red zone in the NFL but did not permit the WFT to get inside KC's 20 on Sunday.

Over their past 14 games played following a game on Monday night, Tennessee is 2-12 against the spread (ATS).

The Chiefs are 1-4 ATS in their past five games against the Titans. Tennessee is 4-1 ATS in its past five games.

Tennessee has hit the over in four of its past five games.

The over is 7-3 in the past 10 games between the Titans and Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (10 a.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -4.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Titans +1670 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Love Kansas City here. Tennessee played on Monday Night Football against the Bills. You win that game like they did, and there's a natural letdown. Now, you have the Chiefs and one less day to prep. … Titans will be off a big, emotional game, whereas Kansas City is odd an easy win. I'll take Kansas City."

PICK: Chiefs (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

