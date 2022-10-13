National Football League NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Cardinals-Seahawks, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the NFL's most even rivalries resumes Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals play at the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of 2-3 NFC West Division teams on Sunday.

Seattle leads the all-time series 23-22-1, winning two of the past three contests.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Cardinals and Seahawks — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Cardinals at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Seahawks +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The wrong team is the favorite in this matchup of bird mascots. Seattle is the better team right now, and it’s not close. Seattle is 10th in overall DVOA and have the top-ranked offense, averaging 6.6 yards per play. I did not predict Geno Smith leading the most efficient offense in the NFL!

The Cardinals defense is 26th and does nothing well. They are ranked 32nd by Pro Football Focus in coverage, which is not ideal against this potent Seattle passing attack.

The Seahawks can be had on defense, where they are not good. However, can the Cardinals offense take advantage? I don’t see any evidence of that. Arizona is 27th in yards per play. They are 21st in run blocking and 14th in pass protection. Their offense always looks disjointed and playing in Seattle won’t help their cause.

Also, It's worth noting that Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is awful against the spread as a favorite, only covering eight of 22 games. Meanwhile, Pete Carroll is over 60% as an underdog coming off a loss. I’ll take the Seahawks here.

PICK: Seahawks (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

