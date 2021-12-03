National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Broncos vs. Chiefs, point spread, more 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the AFC's biggest rivalries resumes when the Denver Broncos play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Broncos and Chiefs — the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -9 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Broncos +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 67-55. Kansas City has won the previous 11 games against the Broncos, while Denver won the seven games against the Chiefs before that.

Kansas City slogged through a span of four losses in six games earlier this season before winning their past four contests. The point spread on this game has hovered around double digits.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is 233-for-339 passing (68.7 percent) for 2,518 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Denver has a two-pronged running game with Melvin Gordon (605 rushing yards) and Javonte Williams (568).

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 294-for-449 passing (65.5 percent) for 3,200 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Kansas City is second in the NFL in average yards per game (402.4) but the Chiefs have struggled running the ball. Kansas City is tied for 18th in rushing yardage (1,231 yards) this season.

Team Trends

The Broncos are 6-5 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Broncos have hit the over in the over/under twice in 11 games this season.

The Broncos have won twice straight up as the underdog in four games.

The Chiefs are 4-8 ATS this season.

The Chiefs have hit the over in the over/under five times in 12 games this season.

The Chiefs rank first in the NFL with a 51.5 percent third-down conversion rate.

FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "This number seems high for a divisional matchup against a Denver team that has gotten healthier recently. Star edge rusher Bradley Chubb returned last week and played 30 snaps, and Garrett Bolles, their best tackle, may return for the first time in a month.

"The defense that slowed Kansas City's offense for much of the season — two high safeties, preventing the big play — can be played by the Broncos.

"The Chiefs have won 11 straight in this series, and I think they'll extend that streak here, but I'm willing to buy the half-point and deal with the extra juice to get double-digits with the dog."

PICK: DENVER (+10 (-120) at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 10 points (or win outright)

